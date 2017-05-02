House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released

Subscribers were sent an email with a link to the trailer in the form of a letter from Kevin Spacey's character with the subject heading "A message from President Underwood".

The text of the email reads, "All my life, I've devoted myself to our fine country. Protecting your freedoms is my greatest honor. In dark times like these we must keep our eyes open and watch out for each other.

"As May 30th approaches, I need your loyalty more than ever. Can Claire and I count on you? My staff doesn't believe in propaganda, but we do believe you'll enjoy this video trailer. President Francis J. Underwood" Watch the trailer here.