Mark Mackay Announces Album Release Party

Mackay will be joined at the special show at Lucky Strike Live with performances from Tina Michelle and the Rhinestone Cowboys and Bleeding Harp.

Mark had this to say about the Phil Dixon produced album, "This album compiles my personal songwriting and co-written material, along with outside finds, but all of the tracks remain true to my artistry.

"I think the flow of this album has a quality that traditional country fans will appreciate, while including enough mainstream influence for today's audience."

Trials & Tribulations Tracklisting:

1. I've Already Won (Debra Gussin)

2. Settle for a Small Town (Mark Mackay)

3. I Can't Stop You (Jeffery Steele)

4. Road to Mustang (Mark Mackay)

5. I'll Be Alright (Mark Mackay)

6. Better in Love (Mark Mackay)

7. Without Me (Beau Garner)

8. Reno (Alex Woodard)