Mastodon's Brent Hinds Does Marriage Proposal Onstage

Hinds delivered his proposal at the end of the concert, while his grandmother watched from her seat on stage after rocking out during the evening. The Birmingham stop comes just two weeks into Mastodon's North American tour in support of their seventh album, "Emperor Of Sand."

Recorded last year with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, GA, the project recently scored a US Top 10 debut when it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 7. Watch the video here.