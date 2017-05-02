Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week
05-02-2017
.
Niall Horan

(Radio.com) Former One Direction star Niall Horan has announced that he will be releasing a brand new single entitled "Slow Hands," this Thursday (May 4th).

"I know you've been waiting and I'm delighted to announce my new single 'Slow Hands' will be out 4th May ! can't wait for you all to hear it," the singer tweeted.

"Slow Hands" will be the second solo track released from the boy band star, following the release of a song called "This Town" late last year. Check out the cover art here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Niall Horan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Niall Horan T-shirts and Posters

More Niall Horan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week

Former One Direction Star Niall Horan's Joke Decoded

One Direction Reacted To Niall Horan's Debut Solo Single 2016 In Review

Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album

Niall Horan Performs 'This Town' On 'The Tonight Show'

Niall Horan Says That One Direction Will Return

Niall Horan Releases 'This Town' Lyric Video

Niall Horan's 'This Town' Remixed By DJ Tiesto

Niall Horan Explores Seductive Side Of Trick-Or-Treating With Corden

Niall Horan Asked His 'Least Favorite' One Direction Member


More Stories for Niall Horan

Niall Horan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor- Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band- Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour- more

Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming- Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde- Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him- more

Original Journey Singer Hints At Working with Band Again- Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks- Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet- more

Page Too:
House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released- Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'- Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week- more

Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour- Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival- Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video- more

The Chainsmokers Joined On Stage By Florida Georgia Line- Fall Out Boy Release 'Young and Menace' Video, Announce Album- Foster The People Release 3 New Songs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor

Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour

Deftones Cancel Show After Chino Moreno Injured

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition 3 Disc Album This Week

dada Returning With First Song In A Decade And Tour

Godsmack Pushing Back New Album Plans To 20th Anniversary

The 1975's New Album May Be Their Last

The Juliana Theory Add Dates To 20th Anniversary Tour

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

Adrenaline Mob Release 'King Of The Ring' Video

Sacred Reich Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White Streaming New Song 'Rats'

Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

This Wild Life Release Cover Of Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'

Mark Mackay Announces Album Release Party

• more

Page Too News Stories
House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released

Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'

Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week

Liam Gallagher Says Gorillaz Turned Noel 'Into a Massive Girl'

Fyre Festival Cancelation Leads To $100 Million Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj Releases 'Regret In Your Tears' Music Video

Bruno Mars Adds Ludacris To Gucci Mane Remix

Shania Twain Joined By Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas At Stagecoach

Halsey Reveals Special Guests On 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' Album

Missio Stream New Song 'Everybody Gets High'

Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour

Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival

Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video

OneRepublic Stream New Song 'No Vacancy'

Machine Gun Kelly Releases Poppy New Track 'Let You Go'

Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Second One To Know'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.