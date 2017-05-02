Nicki Minaj Releases 'Regret In Your Tears' Music Video

This video follows the previous release of her music video for her song "No Frauds" earlier this month. Shot by Mert and Marcus, the video features unique underwater scenes and sultry Minaj moments.

Minaj had fun getting her fans excited about the new video on social media, tweeting, "Ok, just got the official word that the #RegretInYourTearsVIDEO will drop at 1pm EST on TIDAL!!!!!!!!!!! 2 1/2 hours!!!!!!! Who's ready?!?!!" Check out the post and a preview of the clip here.