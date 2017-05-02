Sacred Reich Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

The U.S. and Canadian leg of the 30 Years Of Ignorance Tour will feature support from Byzantine on all but the final two dates and is scheduled to begin on September 14th at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA.

The European leg of the anniversary trek will be kicking off on July 26th at The Underworld in London and will be concluding on August 22nd at the Kyttaro Club in Athens.



Sacred Reich 30 Years Of Ignorance Tour Dates:

7/26 - The Underworld - London, UK

7/27 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

7/28 - The Cathouse - Glasgow, UK

7/29 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, IE

7/30 - Voodoo Lounge Dublin - Dublin, IE

8/02 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE

8/03 - Bastard Club - Osnabruck, DE

8/04 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, DE

8/05 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, NL

8/06 - Into The Grave Fest - Drachten, NL

8/09 - Backstage Halle - Munich, DE

8/11 - Brutal Assault Festival - Josefov, CZ

8/13 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortruk, BE

8/16 - Dornbirn Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, AT

8/17 - Innsbruck Hafen - Innsbruck, AT

8/18 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, DE

8/19 - Turock Open Air - Essen, DE

8/21 - Eightball Club - Thessaloniki, GR

8/22 - Kyttaro Club - Athens, GR

9/14 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA w/ Hirax, Yidhra

9/15 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA w/ Hirax, Yidhra

9/16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA w/ Yidhra

9/18 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

9/20 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

9/21 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

9/22 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

9/23 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

9/24 - Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

9/25 - Voltage - Philadelphia, PA

9/27 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9/28 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

9/29 - Trees - Dallas, TX

9/30 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX w/ Slim

10/01 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

10/02 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

10/07 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ