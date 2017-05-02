Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour

Apart from Hagar, the band also features his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony on bass, acclaimed drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 10th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA and will be wrapping up on September 30th in Maryland Heights, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Prior to the tour with The Circle, Collective Soul have announced that they will be launching a spring tour with Our Lady Peace and Tonic.

The Circle and Collective Soul Tour Dates:

Sep. 10 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sep. 14 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory

Sep. 17 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park

Sep. 19 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sep. 20 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

Sep. 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Sep. 27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

Sep. 28 - Clarkson, MI - DTE Energy Theatre

Sep. 30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre