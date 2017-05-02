The 1975's New Album May Be Their Last

Healy made the revelation during a recent interview on Beats 1 where he said, "We were always gonna do a trilogy of records. I'm not saying that after this album it's the end of The 1975, but it's the end of an era."

Healy shared the album title and projected 2018 release via a social media post earlier this year. The new album will be the follow-up to their 2016 album "I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it." Read more here.