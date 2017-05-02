Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour
05-02-2017
.
The Afghan Whigs

The Afghan Whigs have announced that they will launching a North American tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album "In Spades", which is set to hit stores in various formats this Friday, May 5th.

The U.S. and Canadian trek is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Orlando, Fl at The Social and will be concluding on October 26th in Houston, TX at Heights Theater.

The band will also be launching a European tour this summer which is set to get underway on May 26th in Manchester at the Cathedral and will be running until August 13th where it will wrap up in Helsinki at the Flow Festival.

North American Tour Dates:
05/23 - Harlem, NY - The Apollo Theater (Sold Out)
09/06 - Orlando, FL - The Social
09/07 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
09/09 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club
09/11 - Richmond, VA - The National
09/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/14 - Boston, MA - Paradise
09/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
09/18 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
09/19 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
09/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
09/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro
09/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
09/26 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews
09/28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
09/29 - Nashville, TN - Exit IN
09/30 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
10/12 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up
10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre
10/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
10/16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
10/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
10/19 - Salt Lake, UT - Urban Lounge
10/21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/22 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
10/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/25 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/26 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

European Tour Dates:
05/26 - Manchester, UK - Cathedral
05/27 - Glasgow, UK - ABC
05/28 - Dublin, IE - Academy
05/30 - London, UK - Koko
06/01 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
06/03 - Bologna, IT - Zona Roveri
06/04 - Zagreb, HR - Tvornica Kulture
06/06 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium
06/07 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
06/09 - Aarhus, DK - Northside Festival
06/10 - Oslo, NO - Vulkan
06/12 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan
06/13 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
06/14 - Antwerp, BE - Trix (Sold Out)
06/15 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
08/04 - Vienna, AT - WUK
08/05 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar
08/06 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte
08/08 - Munich, DE - Backstage Halle
08/09 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
08/10-12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival
08/13 - Helsinki, FL - Flow Festival

