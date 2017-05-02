The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The U.S. and Canadian trek is scheduled to kick off on September 6th in Orlando, Fl at The Social and will be concluding on October 26th in Houston, TX at Heights Theater.

The band will also be launching a European tour this summer which is set to get underway on May 26th in Manchester at the Cathedral and will be running until August 13th where it will wrap up in Helsinki at the Flow Festival.

North American Tour Dates:

05/23 - Harlem, NY - The Apollo Theater (Sold Out)

09/06 - Orlando, FL - The Social

09/07 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

09/09 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

09/11 - Richmond, VA - The National

09/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/14 - Boston, MA - Paradise

09/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

09/18 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

09/19 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

09/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

09/23 - Chicago, IL - Metro

09/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

09/26 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews

09/28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

09/29 - Nashville, TN - Exit IN

09/30 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

10/12 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

10/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10/16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10/18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

10/19 - Salt Lake, UT - Urban Lounge

10/21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/22 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

10/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/26 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater



European Tour Dates:

05/26 - Manchester, UK - Cathedral

05/27 - Glasgow, UK - ABC

05/28 - Dublin, IE - Academy

05/30 - London, UK - Koko

06/01 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

06/03 - Bologna, IT - Zona Roveri

06/04 - Zagreb, HR - Tvornica Kulture

06/06 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium

06/07 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

06/09 - Aarhus, DK - Northside Festival

06/10 - Oslo, NO - Vulkan

06/12 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

06/13 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

06/14 - Antwerp, BE - Trix (Sold Out)

06/15 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

08/04 - Vienna, AT - WUK

08/05 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar

08/06 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte

08/08 - Munich, DE - Backstage Halle

08/09 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

08/10-12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

08/13 - Helsinki, FL - Flow Festival