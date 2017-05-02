The Juliana Theory Add Dates To 20th Anniversary Tour

The trek will be kicking off on July 29th in Columbus, OH at the Double Happiness and is now scheduled to run until September 10th where it will conclude in San Francisco, CA at The Regency Ballroom.

Frontman Brett Detar had this to say about the band regrouping for this special tour, "You step away from something for seven years and you realize you miss the small stuff - all the joking around with your buddies. Even just the band text chain that started once we decided to do this tour - full of us all making fun of each other and kidding around - that kind of stuff.

"It's hard to quantify the relationship you have when you're in a band with people you've known forever - some since you were 5 or 6 years old. You literally grow up with these guys. Every failure and every success you share for so long and I think that forms a very deep bond that doesn't really diminish over time."

The Juliana Theory Tour Dates:

7/29 - Columbus, OH - Double Happiness

8/4 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

8/5 - Dallas, TX - The Door

8/6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8/11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

8/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8/13 - Richmond, VA - The National

8/17 - Boston, MA - Royale

8/18 - Asbury, NJ - House of Independents

8/19 - New York, NY - Stage 48

8/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

8/24 - Pittsburgh PA - The Rex

8/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

8/26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

8/27 - Chicago, IL - HOB

9/6 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

9/7 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

9/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

9/9 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

9/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/28 - Warped Tour Rewind At Sea