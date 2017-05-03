Bullet For My Valentine Release Video From New Live Package

Live From Brixton: Chapter Two will be released in various formats (CD, vinyl, DVD, Blu-Ray) on July 28th and were captured during the band's two night stand at London Brixton Academy in December of last year.

Frontman Matt Tuck had this to say, "Live at Brixton Chapter Two marks the end of a massive 18-month global touring cycle, so to mark the success of Venom and to celebrate our debut album The Poison, we thought we'd capture both nights so that everyone could be a part of it. It was an incredible couple of nights at a venue that means so much to us, so make sure you grab a copy and enjoy the madness."



Formats Will include "Night One" CD (career-spanning setlist) - "Night Two" CD (The Poison in its entirety setlist) - DVD (featuring both nights) -Blu-ray (featuring both nights) - Triple disc Red Vinyl ("Night Two" only). Watch the live video here.