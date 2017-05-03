Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour
05-03-2017
.
Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer with Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience for a U.S. tour.

The trek will be kicking off on July 11th in Syracuse, NY at the Lakeview Amphitheater and will be running until September 9th where it will conclude in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience will be part of the trek from the kick off through the August 20th concert in Austin, TX at the austin360 Amphitheater.

Cheap Trick will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming studio album "We're All Alright," which is scheduled to be released on June 16th. Prior to the U.S. tour, the band will be heading to Europe for some music festival appearances and their first headline shows in the UK in six years.

Cheap Trick Live Dates:
05/20 - Fresno, CA - Big Fresno Fair
06/23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ESAzkena - Rock Festival
06/25 - Hinwil, SWRock - The Ring Hinwil
06/27- London, ENG - O2 Kentish Town Forum
06/28 Manchester, ENG - Academy
06/29 Bristol, ENG - O2 Academy
07/07 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Dates:
07/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
07/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
07/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
07/17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/20 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
07/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
07/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
07/30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
08/02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/05 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
08/08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/09 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
08/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
08/16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis
08/19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater

Cheap Trick and Foreigner Dates
08/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
08/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
08/29 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
09/01 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
09/02 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/04 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/08 - Ridgefield, WA -mSunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

advertisement

Cheap Trick Music, DVDs, Books and more

Cheap Trick T-shirts and Posters

More Cheap Trick News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album

Cheap Trick Announce UK Mini Tour

Cheap Trick Reveal New Album Plans

Cheap Trick's Front And Center TV Special Goes Online

Cheap Trick Joined By Biters Frontman Tuk In Atlanta

Classic Cheap Trick Lineup Unlikely To Ever Reunite Says Bun E. Carlos

Bun E. Carlos Streams New Song Featuring Hanson

Video From Cheap Trick's Audience Network Concert Goes Online

Bun E. Carlos Streams Solo Song Featuring Robert Pollard


More Stories for Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California- Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour- Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor- Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band- Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour- more

Unreleased Prince Song From 'Purple Rain' Era Streaming- Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde- Austin Carlile Reacts To First Of Mice & Men Song Without Him- more

Page Too:
Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert- Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony- Harry Styles Streaming New Song- more

House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released- Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'- Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week- more

Harry Styles Announces Solo World Tour- Shania Twain Debut New Song At Stagecoach Festival- Willie Nelson Pokes Fun At Death Hoaxes With 'Still Not Dead' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album

Metallica To Live Stream North American Tour Rehearsal

Linkin Park Announce North American Tour

Nikki Sixx Addresses Motley Crue Reunion Reports

Radiohead Announce 20th Anniversary Edition of 'OK Computer'

Michael McDonald Announces New Album And Tour

Jam Band Legend Col. Bruce Hampton Dies After Birthday Concert

Bullet For My Valentine Release Video From New Live Package

Video Of Deftones' Chino Moreno Breaking Foot Onstage Surfaces

Vanna Explain The Reasons Why They Are Breaking Up

Eddie Vedder Breaks Out Cover Songs At Benefit Concert

Keb' Mo' Guests On The Dustbowl Revival's New Album

Lillian Axe Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Classic Albums

Tony Lucca and Friends Free Residency Shows Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert

Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony

Harry Styles Streaming New Song 'Sweet Creature'

Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Visual Album

Migos Reveal Collaboration With Liam Payne

The Chainsmokers Do Surprise Performance At High School Prom

Eric Church Announces Final Tour Dates Of The Year

Big & Rich Release 'California' Music Video

Lady Antebellum Have Fun With Silly Tour Promo Video

Steve Aoki Recruits 2 Chainz, DVBBS For New Track 'Without U'

House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released

Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'

Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week

Liam Gallagher Says Gorillaz Turned Noel 'Into a Massive Girl'

Fyre Festival Cancelation Leads To $100 Million Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj Releases 'Regret In Your Tears' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.