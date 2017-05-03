Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

The trek will be kicking off on July 11th in Syracuse, NY at the Lakeview Amphitheater and will be running until September 9th where it will conclude in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience will be part of the trek from the kick off through the August 20th concert in Austin, TX at the austin360 Amphitheater.

Cheap Trick will be launching the tour in support of their forthcoming studio album "We're All Alright," which is scheduled to be released on June 16th. Prior to the U.S. tour, the band will be heading to Europe for some music festival appearances and their first headline shows in the UK in six years.

Cheap Trick Live Dates:

05/20 - Fresno, CA - Big Fresno Fair

06/23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, ESAzkena - Rock Festival

06/25 - Hinwil, SWRock - The Ring Hinwil

06/27- London, ENG - O2 Kentish Town Forum

06/28 Manchester, ENG - Academy

06/29 Bristol, ENG - O2 Academy

07/07 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Dates:

07/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

07/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

07/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

07/17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/20 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

07/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

07/30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

08/02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/05 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

08/08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/09 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

08/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

08/16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

08/19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater

Cheap Trick and Foreigner Dates

08/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

08/29 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

09/01 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

09/02 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/04 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/08 - Ridgefield, WA -mSunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre