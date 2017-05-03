Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California

The celebrity gossip site reports that the band is taking legal action against the facility because they have been marketing themselves as simply "Hotel California" since 2001 and they allegedly brand their merchandise in such a way to imply an association with the iconic song.

The group also reportedly claim that the hotel further implies a connect to the band by playing "Hotel California" and other Eagles song throughout the hotel and the band is seeking to have them stop using the name and any activities that imply they are connected to the hotel.