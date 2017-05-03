Eric Church Announces Final Tour Dates Of The Year

Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde have been announced as support for the Alabama dates. The special guests for the other concerts are yet to be announced.

"This tour has been so special musically; I can honestly say I'm really gonna miss it," Church said, reflecting on his current 62-stop trek. "That being said, I'm looking forward to sharing the bill with some artists I enjoy. It's gonna be a fun challenge to turn a three-hour show into a shorter one that can vary drastically night-to-night." See the dates here.