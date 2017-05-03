|
Jam Band Legend Col. Bruce Hampton Dies After Birthday Concert
.
(Radio.com) Col. Bruce Hampton, 'Grandaddy of the Jam Scene" in Atlanta, passed away on his 70th birthday after a star-studded celebration. The colonel attended 'Hampton 70," a gathering to celebrate his milestone birthday. The musician opened the sold-out show and collapsed during an encore performance of 'Turn on Your Lovelight." He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly thereafter. 'Hampton 70" included performances by Hampton Grease Band, Aquarium Rescue Unit and The Codetalkers - included Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, John Popper, Oliver Wood, Dave Schools, Chuck Leavell, and others from the rock and jam band scene. The Tedeschi Trucks band released a statement following the show confirming that Hampton had died. Read it here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
