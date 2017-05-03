Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert

"Is this the biggest party in L.A. tonight?" the Weeknd challenged the crowd before bring out Kendrick Lamar for a surprise performance of the track "Sidewalks."

The tour stop also featured openers Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6lack. After "Sidewalks," Kendrick performed "Humble" from his runaway hit DAMN. Ticketholders got to see two superstars for the price of one this weekend--and it was definitely L.A.'s biggest party. See some footage and photos from Kendrick's cameo here.