Lady Antebellum Have Fun With Silly Tour Promo Video

"Pace yourself, young bucks," frontman Charles Kelley advises tourmates Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young in the band's just released silly tour promotional video clip.

The musicians have no problem joking about themselves, such as Kelley and band member Dave Haywood giving singer Hillary Scott and Ballerini DIY manicures. Haywood also teaches Young how to make a "craft" Jack and Coke cocktail.

The band will release their sixth studio album, Heart Break, June 9, and they hit the road on their 50-date "You Look Good Tour" starting May 26. Watch the video here.