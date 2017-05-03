Lillian Axe Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Classic Albums

Rock Candy Records will issuing the new reissues complete with multi-page booklets, essays, and fully remastered audio, shaped from 24 BIT digital technology.

The band - which been led since their inception by guitarist Steve Blaze - caught the attention of metalheads during an era when bands like Ratt ruled the MTV/radio airwaves. And it just so happened that Ratt's manager at the time, Marshall Berle, crossed paths with the band, and helped broker a recording deal with MCA Records, and in turn, enlisted Ratt's late guitarist, Robbin Crosby, to produce the group's debut album - spawning such standout tracks as "Dream of a Lifetime," "Vision in the Night, "and "The More That You Get."

Lillian Axe came back even stronger with their sophomore set, 'Love + War,' with Tony Platt (who had previously worked with the likes of AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Krokus) serving as producer - which resulted in such rocking tunes as "The World Stopped Turning," "Show a Little Love," and "She Likes It on Top."

'Lillian Axe' Tracklisting:

1. Dream Of A Lifetime 5:18

2. Inside Out 3:57

3. Vision In The Night 3:20

4. Picture Perfect 4:00

5. The More That You Get 3:05

6. Misery Loves Company 3:27

7. Nobody Knows 4:19

8. Hard Luck 4:51

9. Waiting In The Dark 4:28

10. Laughing In Your Face 3:51

'Love + War' Tracklisting:

1. All's Fair in Love and War 5:58

2. She Likes it on Top 3:55

3. Diana 4:46

4. Down on You 4:24

5. The World Stopped Turning 5:00

6. Ghost of Winter 6:18

7. My Number 3:32

8. Show a Little Love 4:36

9. Fool's Paradise 4:41

10. Letters in the Rain 4:24