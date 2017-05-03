|
Lillian Axe Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Classic Albums
.
(Chipster) Lillian Axe will be reissuing their 1988's self-titled debut and 1989's 'Love + War' as "special deluxe collector's editions" on May 12th. We were sent the following details: Rock Candy Records will issuing the new reissues complete with multi-page booklets, essays, and fully remastered audio, shaped from 24 BIT digital technology. The band - which been led since their inception by guitarist Steve Blaze - caught the attention of metalheads during an era when bands like Ratt ruled the MTV/radio airwaves. And it just so happened that Ratt's manager at the time, Marshall Berle, crossed paths with the band, and helped broker a recording deal with MCA Records, and in turn, enlisted Ratt's late guitarist, Robbin Crosby, to produce the group's debut album - spawning such standout tracks as "Dream of a Lifetime," "Vision in the Night, "and "The More That You Get." Lillian Axe came back even stronger with their sophomore set, 'Love + War,' with Tony Platt (who had previously worked with the likes of AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Krokus) serving as producer - which resulted in such rocking tunes as "The World Stopped Turning," "Show a Little Love," and "She Likes It on Top." 'Lillian Axe' Tracklisting: 'Love + War' Tracklisting:
'Lillian Axe' Tracklisting:
'Love + War' Tracklisting:
Chipster submitted this story.
