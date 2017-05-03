Linkin Park Announce North American Tour

The trek will feature support from Machine Gun Kelly and is set to begin its opening leg at the Xfinity Center in Boston, MA on July 27, with shows running into early September before resuming in Seattle, WA on October 14.

Japanese rockers One OK Rock will join the tour for stops in Boston, Philadelphia, and Uncasville. "Our fans know how much love we put into our live show," says guitarist Brad Delson. "They know how much we enjoy the connection when we play a fan favorite on stage. The emotional and sonic content of this new batch of songs is going to bring a whole new dimension to the show." Read more and see the dates here.