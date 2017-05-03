Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Michael McDonald Announces New Album And Tour
05-03-2017
.
Michael McDonald

Former Doobie Brothers star Michael McDonald has announced that he will be releasing his first new album in almost a decade and will be launching a tour to promote it.

McDonald's new album will be entitled "Wide Open" and is scheduled to hit stores on September 15th. The new effort will feature guest appearances from Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis.

The acclaimed music star will be kicking off his U.S. tour to support the new album on June 10th in Lincoln, CA at the Thunder Valley Casino and will wrap the trek with a show in Los Angeles, CA at the Orpheum Theatre on November 17th.

Michael McDonald Tour Date:
6/10 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
6/12 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
6/14 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
6/16 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino
6/17 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Ctr for the Performing Arts
6/18 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
6/20 - Moline, IL - iWireless Center
6/23 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass--June Experience
6/25 - Denver, CO - Hudson Gardens & Event Center
6/27 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
6/28 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts
6/30 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Festival
7/1 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
7/2 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
7/7 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
7/8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Hotel & Casino
7/9 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
7/12 - Dayton, OH - Fraze Pavilion
7/14 - Mequon, WI - Gathering on the Green
8/6 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center
8/8 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
8/10 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
8/11 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
8/12 - Goldendale, WA - Maryhill Winery Amphitheater
8/15 - Livermore, CA - Wente Vineyards
8/16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
8/18 - Reno, NV - Carson Valley Inn Casino--TJ's Corrall
8/19 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
8/20 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Festival
9/15 - Del Mar, CA - Kaaboo
10/13 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center
10/19 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall
10/21 - Clearwater, FL - Clearwater Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park
10/22 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/24 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
10/28 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
10/30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/2 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
11/3 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
11/4 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
11/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
11/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

More Michael McDonald News

Michael McDonald Music
