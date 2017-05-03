Michael McDonald Announces New Album And Tour

McDonald's new album will be entitled "Wide Open" and is scheduled to hit stores on September 15th. The new effort will feature guest appearances from Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis.

The acclaimed music star will be kicking off his U.S. tour to support the new album on June 10th in Lincoln, CA at the Thunder Valley Casino and will wrap the trek with a show in Los Angeles, CA at the Orpheum Theatre on November 17th.

Michael McDonald Tour Date:

6/10 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

6/12 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

6/14 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

6/16 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino

6/17 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Ctr for the Performing Arts

6/18 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

6/20 - Moline, IL - iWireless Center

6/23 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass--June Experience

6/25 - Denver, CO - Hudson Gardens & Event Center

6/27 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

6/28 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts

6/30 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Festival

7/1 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

7/2 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/7 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

7/8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Hotel & Casino

7/9 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

7/12 - Dayton, OH - Fraze Pavilion

7/14 - Mequon, WI - Gathering on the Green

8/6 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center

8/8 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

8/10 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

8/11 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

8/12 - Goldendale, WA - Maryhill Winery Amphitheater

8/15 - Livermore, CA - Wente Vineyards

8/16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

8/18 - Reno, NV - Carson Valley Inn Casino--TJ's Corrall

8/19 - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

8/20 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Festival

9/15 - Del Mar, CA - Kaaboo

10/13 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

10/19 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall

10/21 - Clearwater, FL - Clearwater Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park

10/22 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/24 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

10/28 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

10/30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/2 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

11/3 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

11/4 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

11/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre