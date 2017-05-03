Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album

Myles Kennedy fronts both Alter Bridge and Slash's solo band and his bandmate Tremonti indicated in a recent interview with Rock Antenne (via Gibson) that the GNR star is working on his next solo album.

Tremonti said the following when discussing future plans: "All of 2017 we're all dedicated to Alter Bridge, so we'll be touring all year long. The following year is when we'll go our separate ways for a little while.

"I'll do my next Tremonti solo record, I know that Slash's camp has already started recording music, and Myles has to go in and sing on that. We'll constantly keep juggling the 2 or 3 bands."