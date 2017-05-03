Steve Aoki Recruits 2 Chainz, DVBBS For New Track 'Without U'

"Without U" has been a long time in the making -- Aoki and 2 Chainz discussed collaborating for years before recording a track called "Wouldn't be Me Without You" last year.

They shortened the title to "Without U" and debuted the track at this year's Ultra Music Festival. It will be featured feature on Aoki's upcoming album Kolony.

In addition to his track with former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson, Aoki has an upcoming collaboration with Fifth Harmony's Laren Jauregui in the works. Listen to "Without U" here.