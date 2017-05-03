|
The Chainsmokers Do Surprise Performance At High School Prom
.
(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers treated some very lucky high school students to a night they will never forget. On Saturday (April 29), before their concert in Rosemont, Illinois at the Allstate Arena, the duo surprised attendees at Huntley High School's senior prom by dropping in for a quick set. The prom was being held across the street from the venue at the Hyatt Regency Hotel allowing the band to visit the school with plenty of time to make their main gig. "Just crashed Huntley High schools prom! That was awesome! have a good rest of prom," they shared on Twitter. Other high school students hoping for an appearance by The Chainsmokers at their prom are in luck as the band followed up their initial tweet by adding, "Your prom could be next." "Now back to All State Arena cause we got a sold out show in an hour! Big up," they added. Later, they shared a photo of their prom-crashing set. Meanwhile, the high school students shared their thanks and videos of the duo's performance on Twitter. See the tweets here.
