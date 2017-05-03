Video Of Deftones' Chino Moreno Breaking Foot Onstage Surfaces

Video footage of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno breaking his foot during a performance at Belgium's Groezrock festival this past weekend has surfaced online. The incident occurred just a few minutes into the band's show but continued to perform until the end of the set before seeking medical treatment. After the singer's condition was diagnosed the band canceled -- just one show -- Monday night, (May 5) in Koln, Germany.

In footage from the show, it appears that Moreno broke his foot when he jumped from the lip of the stage into the crowd. The band is on the road to continue supporting Gore, which came out last year and was regarded by many as one of the best albums of the year. Watch the video of Moreno breaking his foot here.

