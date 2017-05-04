Billy Ray Cyrus Revisits 'Achy Breaky Heart' For 25th Anniversary

"When the song was released in the spring of '92 the world, believe it or not, felt much like it does right now," Cyrus says in the announcement. "There were wars and rumors of wars. Famine and darkness was revealing itself much around the globe. People were divided. And politically it felt as crazy across America as it does now.

"Basically, it felt like a good time for a happy song. Something simple that everyone could sing and yes, even dance to. Take your mind off all the heavy stuff for 3 minutes and 27 seconds!" Listen to the new version here.