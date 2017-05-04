|
David Lee Roth Helps Ex-Van Halen Bandmate Following Tragedy
.
Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth reportedly made a sizable donation to his former bandmate Michael Anthony's charity walk, which the bass player announced following the tragic death of his infant grandson Rex. Anthony announced late last month that he would be taking part in the Walk L.A. event on June 17th to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which treated his infant grandson. The bassist shared the story of his tragic loss to encourage fans to help fund donations for the walk with an eye towards raising money for the cause and his former bandmate Roth donated $10,000, according to the Van Halen News Desk. Anthony originally shared the tragic news about the death of his grandson. Writing that Rex "was quickly diagnosed with Heart Disease within 9 hours of birth and was transported to two hospitals and ultimately landed at Children's Hospital LA where he underwent open heart surgery. The surgery was successful, however, Rex's heart was too weak to overcome the recovery." He then explained, "I am doing the 'Walk L.A.' in June for Children's Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here."
Anthony announced late last month that he would be taking part in the Walk L.A. event on June 17th to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which treated his infant grandson.
The bassist shared the story of his tragic loss to encourage fans to help fund donations for the walk with an eye towards raising money for the cause and his former bandmate Roth donated $10,000, according to the Van Halen News Desk.
Anthony originally shared the tragic news about the death of his grandson. Writing that Rex "was quickly diagnosed with Heart Disease within 9 hours of birth and was transported to two hospitals and ultimately landed at Children's Hospital LA where he underwent open heart surgery. The surgery was successful, however, Rex's heart was too weak to overcome the recovery."
He then explained, "I am doing the 'Walk L.A.' in June for Children's Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here."
• AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit
• CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds
• Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Launching Radio Show
• Paramore Release 'Told You So' Video and Announce TV Appearance
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Stream New Song
• Vivian Campbell's Riverdogs Announce New Album
• Journey, Dio Supergroup Revolution Saints Make Live Debut
• The Beatles Channel Coming To SiriusXM
• M.O.D. Announce New Album 'Busted, Broke & American'
• Royal Blood Perform New Songs In 306 Degree Live Footage
• Whitesnake In The Studio For Blockbuster Album's 30th Anniversary
• Neurosis Add New Date To Summer Tour
• Goatwhore Announce New Album 'Vengeful Ascension'
• Fozzy Release Music Video For New Single 'Judus'
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• Scotty McCreery Releasing 'Five More Minutes' This Week
• The War On Peace Release New Video Announce Release Show
• Billy Ray Cyrus Revisits 'Achy Breaky Heart' For 25th Anniversary
• Ja Rule Heartbroken Over Fyre Festival Demise
• Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert
• Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony
• Harry Styles Streaming New Song 'Sweet Creature'
• Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Visual Album
• Migos Reveal Collaboration With Liam Payne
• The Chainsmokers Do Surprise Performance At High School Prom
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.