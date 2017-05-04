David Lee Roth Helps Ex-Van Halen Bandmate Following Tragedy

Anthony announced late last month that he would be taking part in the Walk L.A. event on June 17th to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which treated his infant grandson.

The bassist shared the story of his tragic loss to encourage fans to help fund donations for the walk with an eye towards raising money for the cause and his former bandmate Roth donated $10,000, according to the Van Halen News Desk.

Anthony originally shared the tragic news about the death of his grandson. Writing that Rex "was quickly diagnosed with Heart Disease within 9 hours of birth and was transported to two hospitals and ultimately landed at Children's Hospital LA where he underwent open heart surgery. The surgery was successful, however, Rex's heart was too weak to overcome the recovery."

He then explained, "I am doing the 'Walk L.A.' in June for Children's Hospital L.A. with our families to give back a little to the hospital that did so much for my grandson and other children that come here."