Fozzy Release Music Video For New Single 'Judus'

"Judas" is the first single from the group's forthcoming album. Jericho had this to say about the new clip, "For such a dark and sexy song like 'Judas', we wanted a dark and sexy video to match...and we got that and more!

"In one take we filmed a unique, visually stunning masterpiece that combines an incredible song, psycho clowns, hot chicks, a man on fire and a great rock n roll band, all in one tasty video morsel. What more could you want...a giant rabbit holding balloons? Oh yeah, we've got that too!" Watch it here.