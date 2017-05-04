Goatwhore Announce New Album 'Vengeful Ascension'

He also had these comments about working with Erik Rutan again, "We did some great records with him. But you come to a point where you're like, 'All right. Let's try something new.' It was part of trying to remove ourselves from a comfort zone and a risk thing we needed to take.

"Plus, we really wanted to hit the essence of where we are live and what better way to harness that than by having our live sound guy involved. Jarrett is knowledgeable with the studio stuff. He also knows how we sound coming out of a PA and we really wanted to get closer to that."

Vengeful Ascension Tracklisting:

1. Forsaken

2. Under The Flesh, Into The Soul

3. Vengeful Ascension

4. Chaos Arcane

5. Where The Sun Is Silent

6. Drowned In Grim Rebirth

7. Abandon Indoctrination

8. Mankind Will Have No Mercy

9. Decayed Omen Reborn

10. Those Who Denied God's Will