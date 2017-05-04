Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video

The new clip was filmed in Dubai with director Joseph Kahn. "Thunder" is the second track revealed from the group's forthcoming studio album, which is expected later this year.

The first single "Believer" was released earlier this year and topped the singles chart. Frontman Dan Reynolds said of that track: "This last year has really been the most centered and positive of my life. This song explains my realization that the emotional pain I faced the last few years actually helped me progress to this healthier mental space - that adversity truly is what helps you become a believer in yourself." Watch the new video here.