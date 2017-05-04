Lacuna Coil Renew Century Media Deal

Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had this to say, "I am so excited to have signed with Century Media again. Nowadays it is so important that, whichever label is backing up an artist or a band, one has full trust in the artistic and musical vision. I know that Lacuna Coil and Century Media will continue to work hard together to make common goals happen faster and more successfully."



Andrea Ferro adds, "We are really excited about starting this new adventure with Century Media Records. We've had some great 20 years together that helped us become an internationally successful band. Like in every relationship there have been ups and downs, but overall we've worked with some great people who have always been willing to grow up with the band and together we have achieved really amazing goals. Here's to another chapter about to start and more successful stories!"

The Ultimate Principle North American Tour with Epica, Insomnium and Elantris is scheduled to kick off on August 31st in Boston at Royale and will wrap on September 29th in New York City.



The Ultimate Principle Tour Dates:

08/31 - Boston, MA - Royale

09/01 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

09/02 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Theater

09/03 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

09/05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

09/06 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

09/08 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

09/09 - The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

09/11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

09/12 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theater

09/14 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

09/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

09/16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

09/17 - Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

09/19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

09/20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

09/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

09/23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

09/24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

09/25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

09/27 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live!

09/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre

09/29 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater