Lacuna Coil Renew Century Media Deal
05-04-2017
.
Lacuna Coil

As Lacuna Coil prepare to hit the road with Epica for a North American summer tour, the band has announced that they have renewed their deal with Century Media.

Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had this to say, "I am so excited to have signed with Century Media again. Nowadays it is so important that, whichever label is backing up an artist or a band, one has full trust in the artistic and musical vision. I know that Lacuna Coil and Century Media will continue to work hard together to make common goals happen faster and more successfully."

Andrea Ferro adds, "We are really excited about starting this new adventure with Century Media Records. We've had some great 20 years together that helped us become an internationally successful band. Like in every relationship there have been ups and downs, but overall we've worked with some great people who have always been willing to grow up with the band and together we have achieved really amazing goals. Here's to another chapter about to start and more successful stories!"

The Ultimate Principle North American Tour with Epica, Insomnium and Elantris is scheduled to kick off on August 31st in Boston at Royale and will wrap on September 29th in New York City.

The Ultimate Principle Tour Dates:
08/31 - Boston, MA - Royale
09/01 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
09/02 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Theater
09/03 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
09/05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
09/06 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
09/08 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
09/09 - The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
09/11 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
09/12 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theater
09/14 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater
09/15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
09/16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
09/17 - Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre
09/19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
09/20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
09/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
09/23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
09/24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
09/25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
09/27 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live!
09/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre
09/29 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

More Lacuna Coil News

Lacuna Coil Music
