Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Stream New Song

The tune follows the lead single, "In My World", as the second track issued ahead of the June 9 release of the project. "We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

Buckingham McVie will support the record with a series of summer dates across North America starting June 21 in Atlanta, GA. The pair will also regroup with Fleetwood Mac to co-headline The Classic East and West festivals in New York and Los Angeles alongside The Eagles. Listen to the new song here.