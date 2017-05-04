M.O.D. Announce New Album 'Busted, Broke & American'

The Billy Milano led group will be releasing the new album on July 7th and Billy shared these details on the long delay between releases, "I had taken off time with M.O.D. in 2009.

"We had done 100 shows for [2007's] Red, White & Screwed. I needed a break. My dog Buster, an American bulldog, got sick with cancer and I started to play guitar again while staying home with him. I started jamming again, anticipating something quick, but it wasn't."



He continued, "I just started playing guitar, while sitting there, looking at him, giving him medicine. I wanted to run and play with my dog, and I couldn't. The only way to be with him was to sit there and play guitar. I had no goal to do a record. I just wrote all the material."



Busted, Broke, & American Tracklisting:

1. Eisenhower Was Right

2. The Final Declaration

3. You're a F***ing Dick

4. Busted, Broke & American

5. Fight

6. Hooligan

7. Billy Be Damned

8. Shattered Dreams & Broken Glass

9. They

10. All Out Of Bubblegum

11. Go Go Revolution

12. Kennedy Speaks