Neurosis Add New Date To Summer Tour

The new Brooklyn show is scheduled for August 5th and will also be taking place at the Warsaw. The band is hitting the road in support of their 2016 album "Fires Within Fires."

The summer tour is scheduled to begin on July 28th in Chicago at the Thalia Hall and will be concluding on August 7th with a show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA.

Neurosis North American Tour Dates:

7/28/2017 Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

7/29/2017 St Andrews - Detroit, MI

7/30/2017 Rex Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

8/01/2017 Metropolis - Montreal, QC

8/02/2017 Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

8/03/2017 College St. Music Hall - New Haven, CT

8/04/2017 Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

8/05/2017 Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

8/06/2017 Royale - Boston, MA

8/07/2017 Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Neurosis Festival Appearances:

8/18-20/2017 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

10/28-29/2017 Ram's Head Live - Baltimore Maryland @ Days Of Darkness