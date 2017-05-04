Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Royal Blood Perform New Songs In 306 Degree Live Footage
05-04-2017
Royal Blood

(hennemusic) Royal Blood debuted tracks from their forthcoming album, "How Did We Get So Dark?", during an April 27 performance at London's Collins' Music Hall, and official 360-degree video from the event is now available online.

The footage features four songs from the show, which was streamed live as part of a promotion by Samsung UK to celebrate the launch of the recently announced Galaxy S8.

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher can be seen rocking new songs "Lights Out" and "Where Are You Now?" alongside favorites "Figure It Out" and "Little Monster" from their 2014 self-titled debut.

The footage was recorded with Samsung's new Gear 360 camera, which features a redesigned body that's easier to hand hold, 4K resolution recording with duel F2.2 lenses and a 130-minute battery life. Read more and watch the video here.

