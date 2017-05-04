|
The Beatles Channel Coming To SiriusXM
.
(hennemusic) Satellite radio service SiriusXM will launch the first-ever Beatles-backed radio channel at 9:09 am ET on Thursday May 18, and will be as part of SiriusXM's free listening preview program, offering 24/7 listening on inactive SiriusXM radios from May 17 to May 30. The Beatles Channel will showcase all-things-Beatles with regular and special programming spanning the history-making careers of the band. The channel will explore the band's entire career - including their hits and deeper tracks, live recordings, rarities, and solo albums, while also spotlighting musicians who have inspired, and have drawn inspiration from The Beatles. "I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio," says Paul McCartney, "but I don't think any of us would have imagined that we'd have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later. The SiriusXM channel will have it all, 8 Days a Week." "Great news, The Beatles will have their own channel on SiriusXM," adds Ringo Starr. "Now you can listen to The Beatles, Any Time at All. Peace & Love." Read more here.
