The Beatles Channel Coming To SiriusXM

The Beatles Channel will showcase all-things-Beatles with regular and special programming spanning the history-making careers of the band. The channel will explore the band's entire career - including their hits and deeper tracks, live recordings, rarities, and solo albums, while also spotlighting musicians who have inspired, and have drawn inspiration from The Beatles.

"I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio," says Paul McCartney, "but I don't think any of us would have imagined that we'd have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later. The SiriusXM channel will have it all, 8 Days a Week."

"Great news, The Beatles will have their own channel on SiriusXM," adds Ringo Starr. "Now you can listen to The Beatles, Any Time at All. Peace & Love." Read more here.