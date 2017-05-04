Vivian Campbell's Riverdogs Announce New Album

The new album is billed as a return to the sound of the group's self-titled debut album, which was released in 1990. Campbell had this to say, "when my friends at Frontiers suggested a Riverdogs album in the spirit of the original debut record, I jumped at the chance to make it. In my opinion, 'Riverdogs' was a highlight of my career with some of my best guitar playing and definitely a record that flew under the radar.

"Having a clear direction of exactly what kind of record to make really helped the four of us create the music and there was an intense collective focus throughout the entire process that never wavered. I really think that we hit the target in creating a record that has all the hallmarks, the integrity and the emotional strength of the original debut. The fact that we've all remained such close friends throughout all the years only added to the joyous experience that was the making of this record."



Frontman Rob Lamothe added, "Going in to this project, my goal was to enjoy the opportunity of making music with some of my best friends, to share this incredible experience with my family...and to create something that Riverdogs fans will probably think is pretty bloody awesome. Big guitars! Beautiful melodies! Words about crazy, complicated, real stuff! I feel like Nick, Viv, Marc and I all brought our 'A-Games' to the writing and recording sessions. That's way more important than money and awards and fame to me."

Track Listing:

1. American Dream

2. The Revolution Starts Tonight

3. Something Inside

4. Golden Glow

5. You're Too Rock And Roll

6. The Heart Is A Mindless Bird

7. Searching For A Signal

8. Welcome To The New Disaster

9. Ten Thousand Reasons

10. Catalina

11. I Don't Know Anything