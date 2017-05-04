Whitesnake In The Studio For Blockbuster Album's 30th Anniversary

After eight studio albums in 10 years Whitesnake had managed to keep hard rock relevant, in an ever-changing '80s rock market in the UK, while America had yet to fully embrace the band. Bandleader, singer, songwriter David Coverdale was sidelined with a potentially career-ending chronic sinus infection midway through this project. Coverdale reveals to IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard just how serious his health scare was.

"He (the doctor) put a small flashlight into my mouth... and said, 'This is the worst sinus infection I've ever seen, I'm surprised you could even talk'," remembers Coverdale. " I came back and prepared for surgery and a 50% chance I would never be able to perform again."

Three million dollars in debt and having just recovered from throat surgery, Coverdale put it all on the line. David Coverdale says, "We shot three videos in two weeks, 'Still of the Night', 'Here I Go Again', 'Is This Love' and things just went nuts." Stream the episode here.