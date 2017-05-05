|
Alisan Porter Returns To The Voice To Sing New Song
.
Season 10 The Voice champion Alisan Porter returned to the television talent competition show this week to perform her brand new single "Deep Water" and video of the performance has been posted online. The song comes from Porter's forthcoming "I Come In Pieces" EP which was produced by Greg Wells [Adele, Elton John] and written over six days during a visit to Nashville. Alisan had this to say about the new track, "It's amazing to go back to that particular stage and give birth to 'Deep Water.' This song is really close to my heart. Not only does it represent what I was going for with the EP, but it showcases who I am. I can't wait for everyone to hear it!" Watch the performance here.
