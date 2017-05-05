Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows

Billed as Blinkin Park, the first stadium show is scheduled to take place on July 28th at Citi Field in Flushing, NY and will feature special guests Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly.

The second show will be happening on July 30th at Hersheypark in Hershey, PA with Linkin Park's North American tour supporting act Machine Gun Kelly, acting as the special guests.

Presales begin on May 9th with the general onsale happening on May 12th. The bands made the announcement via a comedy video clip with the site Funny Or Die. Watch it here.