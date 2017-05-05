Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video

John Osborne had the following to say about the Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver directed clip, "The media these days is flooded with all things presidential and politics.

"No matter what happens, politicians all seem to pin the blame on something else as opposed to being accountable for their own actions. We felt the connection with the song title was perfect."

TJ adds, "John and I always like song titles that aren't immediately obvious but are common everyday sayings. We're all guilty of saying 'It Ain't My Fault' more so than it actually being true. When our co-writer, Lee Thomas Miller, brought up the idea we loved it. We wanted a video that was as exciting as the music." Watch the video via a parody news website here.