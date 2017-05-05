Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
05-05-2017
.
Don Broco

Don Broco do a disturbing and funny mash-up of the hit comedy film Wedding Crashers and a horror movie with their brand new music video for their single "Pretty."

The clip's director Benjamin Roberds had this to say, "The guys in Don Broco are a handsome bunch and we all thought it'd be hilarious if they ripped their faces off.

"It was the first idea I came to and quickly wrote it off as too over the top but kept coming back to it until I finally sent it over to them. I think the guys went through the same struggle because we went through a few other concepts before coming full circle back to this idea. I guess it was an insane idea that was just too tempting to not take all the way."

Frontman Rob Damiani added, "When we read the treatment, we were in absolute stitches. The concept was just so mental we had to do it. Ironically, the lyrics for 'Pretty' are darker than the actual video. It's about reaching the point of inebriation where it doesn't matter that the person you're physically attracted to is a despicable human being. You're still going to try and go home with them." Watch it here.

Don Broco Music
