Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release

The live album was captured during a concert last year at the famed Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California while the band was touring in support of their 2016 album "Under The influence".

The record features performances of some of the band's most iconic songs including "Fool For The City" and "Eight Days on the Road" and featured an epic 10 minute jam of the band's legendary hit "Slow Ride." They are taking preorders, including special packages, here.