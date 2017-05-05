|
Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
.
Rock veterans Foghat have announced that they will be releasing their "Live At The Belly Up" album on CD on June 30th, following the digital release earlier this year. The live album was captured during a concert last year at the famed Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California while the band was touring in support of their 2016 album "Under The influence". The record features performances of some of the band's most iconic songs including "Fool For The City" and "Eight Days on the Road" and featured an epic 10 minute jam of the band's legendary hit "Slow Ride." They are taking preorders, including special packages, here.
The live album was captured during a concert last year at the famed Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California while the band was touring in support of their 2016 album "Under The influence".
The record features performances of some of the band's most iconic songs including "Fool For The City" and "Eight Days on the Road" and featured an epic 10 minute jam of the band's legendary hit "Slow Ride." They are taking preorders, including special packages, here.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail
• Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video
• Haim Stream New Single 'Want You Back'
• Alisan Porter Returns To The Voice To Sing New Song
• Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue
• MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song
• Fat Joe and Remy Ma Release 'Heart Break' Video
• Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award
• Singled Out: Mary Bragg's Wreck and Ruin
• Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.