Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video

"I've written many songs and blog posts about women. I'm in a unique position in my life and career to spread some positivity and empowerment to my fellow femmes! And if you were me, wouldn't you do the same? I'd like to elaborate on our song 'Dear Daughter,' which started out as more or less a jotting down of things my mother and father told me as a kid. What it became was so much more than just me quoting my parents. The song has taken on a life of its own and is such a personal reflection of what I think a young woman should hear growing up.

"As girls in this world, we are taught to balance being safe, quiet, and pretty. Find a partner, settle down, don't state too many opinions lest be viewed as having too much baggage, and whatever you do, don't age or stop being cute! But what about being smart, loving yourself and taking a risk to follow your dream? Those were the breed of conversations I was lucky enough to have growing up. It was never about beauty or the end goal being a white picket fence and 2.3 kids. It was a question of what could I offer uniquely to the world… what was I passionate about and what would it take to be able to make my passion into something I could call my job.

"My mom never worried that I was a tomboy. I'd climb trees and I even asked for a toolset for Christmas one year. As a mother she understood that as a young girl there was already enough pressure from the world, so she encouraged me to be happy and myself."