|
Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
.
Halestorm have released a new music video for "Dear Daughter". The song comes from their album, "Into The Wild Life" and frontwoman Lzzy Hale shared a lengthy blog post explaining the inspiration behind the track. The video can be streamed here and here is the beginning of Lzzy's tumblr article, "I've written many songs and blog posts about women. I'm in a unique position in my life and career to spread some positivity and empowerment to my fellow femmes! And if you were me, wouldn't you do the same? I'd like to elaborate on our song 'Dear Daughter,' which started out as more or less a jotting down of things my mother and father told me as a kid. What it became was so much more than just me quoting my parents. The song has taken on a life of its own and is such a personal reflection of what I think a young woman should hear growing up. "As girls in this world, we are taught to balance being safe, quiet, and pretty. Find a partner, settle down, don't state too many opinions lest be viewed as having too much baggage, and whatever you do, don't age or stop being cute! But what about being smart, loving yourself and taking a risk to follow your dream? Those were the breed of conversations I was lucky enough to have growing up. It was never about beauty or the end goal being a white picket fence and 2.3 kids. It was a question of what could I offer uniquely to the world… what was I passionate about and what would it take to be able to make my passion into something I could call my job. "My mom never worried that I was a tomboy. I'd climb trees and I even asked for a toolset for Christmas one year. As a mother she understood that as a young girl there was already enough pressure from the world, so she encouraged me to be happy and myself." Read the rest here.
The video can be streamed here and here is the beginning of Lzzy's tumblr article, "I've written many songs and blog posts about women. I'm in a unique position in my life and career to spread some positivity and empowerment to my fellow femmes! And if you were me, wouldn't you do the same? I'd like to elaborate on our song 'Dear Daughter,' which started out as more or less a jotting down of things my mother and father told me as a kid. What it became was so much more than just me quoting my parents. The song has taken on a life of its own and is such a personal reflection of what I think a young woman should hear growing up.
"As girls in this world, we are taught to balance being safe, quiet, and pretty. Find a partner, settle down, don't state too many opinions lest be viewed as having too much baggage, and whatever you do, don't age or stop being cute! But what about being smart, loving yourself and taking a risk to follow your dream? Those were the breed of conversations I was lucky enough to have growing up. It was never about beauty or the end goal being a white picket fence and 2.3 kids. It was a question of what could I offer uniquely to the world… what was I passionate about and what would it take to be able to make my passion into something I could call my job.
"My mom never worried that I was a tomboy. I'd climb trees and I even asked for a toolset for Christmas one year. As a mother she understood that as a young girl there was already enough pressure from the world, so she encouraged me to be happy and myself." Read the rest here.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail
• Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video
• Haim Stream New Single 'Want You Back'
• Alisan Porter Returns To The Voice To Sing New Song
• Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue
• MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song
• Fat Joe and Remy Ma Release 'Heart Break' Video
• Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award
• Singled Out: Mary Bragg's Wreck and Ruin
• Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.