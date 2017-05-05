Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award

The new categories are 'Trending' and 'Best Musical Moment' and the network sent over the following details: 'Trending,' is presented by Time Inc.'s INSTANT, a social-first media outlet dedicated to covering the lives and projects of the Internet famous.

As part of a robust marketing partnership for the show with People and Entertainment Weekly, 'Trending' will commend some of the greatest viral moments in movies and television from the past year. The 'Trending' winner will be announced during the "MTV Movie &TV Awards Festival" prior to the main show telecast.



Following the success of the MTV VMA "Song of the Summer" integration with musical.ly, MTV is teaming up with the platform once again to unveil the 'Best Musical Moment' category. 'Best Musical Moment' celebrates the use of song in movies and television. To vote, fans create custom musical.ly videos using songs from their favorite nominated moments. Each video submission serves as a vote in the category, and members of the musical.ly community can also use "likes" to bolster their favorite nominees position. The 'Best Musical Moment' winner will be revealed during the main show and handed the iconic golden popcorn during a custom segment.

Throughout the weekend of May 6, one or more musical.ly influencers will join MTV to capture behind the scenes footage from rehearsals as well as stream from Sunday's red carpet on their live.ly account from the MTV digital platform.

'TRENDING' Nominees Include:

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke" - The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat" - Dr. Phil (CBS)

"Run The World (Girls)" Channing Tatum and Beyonce - Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)

"Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato" - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction - 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)

'Best Musical Moment' Nominees Include:

"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend - (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Justin Timberlake - Trolls (20th Century Fox)

"City of Stars" - Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone - La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

"You Can't Stop" The Beat - Ensemble - Hairspray Live! (NBC)

"You're the One That I Want" - Ensemble - Grease: Live (FOX)