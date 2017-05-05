|
Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award
.
MTV have announced that they are adding two addition categories to the upcoming 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Shire Auditorium on May 7th. The new categories are 'Trending' and 'Best Musical Moment' and the network sent over the following details: 'Trending,' is presented by Time Inc.'s INSTANT, a social-first media outlet dedicated to covering the lives and projects of the Internet famous. As part of a robust marketing partnership for the show with People and Entertainment Weekly, 'Trending' will commend some of the greatest viral moments in movies and television from the past year. The 'Trending' winner will be announced during the "MTV Movie &TV Awards Festival" prior to the main show telecast. Throughout the weekend of May 6, one or more musical.ly influencers will join MTV to capture behind the scenes footage from rehearsals as well as stream from Sunday's red carpet on their live.ly account from the MTV digital platform. 'TRENDING' Nominees Include: 'Best Musical Moment' Nominees Include:
'TRENDING' Nominees Include:
'Best Musical Moment' Nominees Include:
