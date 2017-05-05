|
MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song
.
Former Kuroma/MGMT guitarist Simon O'Connor's new project Simon Doom has released a stream of a brand new track entitled ""Dream of the Machines". The new song is the second single from the forthcoming Simon Doom full length debut album "Babyman" and follows the release of the lead single "I Feel Unloved". Simon worked with Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser from MGMT, who co-produced the record. He's also has guest appearances from Cam Avery of Tame Impala and Anni Rossi, on the record. Listen to the new song here.
