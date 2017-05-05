Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
05-05-2017
.
Diamond Head

NWOBHM legends Diamond Head, one of the biggest influences of thrash pioneers Metallica and Megadeth, have announced U.S. tour dates that will include their very first performances at American music festivals.

The band has announced the initial dates for the trek which will be broken up into two legs. The first kicks off later this month and the second will be taking place in August and will include a mix of headline dates and festival appearances.

The announced dates begin on May 17th in Columbus, OH at the Ace of Cups and the final performance revealed is taking place on August 25th in Seattle, WA at the El Corazon.

Cofounder Brian Tatler had this to say, "Excited to be back in the US this spring, playing songs from the new album 'Diamond Head' along with many classics from Lightning To The Nations, Borrowed Time & Canterbury'."

The band was highly influential to thrash metal legends Metallica (and their offshoot Megadeth) with James Hetfield saying, "We're a combination of the two heads, Diamond Head and Motorhead. The epic feel is definitely from Diamond Head, while the simplicity came from Motorhead" and Dave Mustaine revealing "I'm influenced by the likes of Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page and Brian Tatler".

Initial Diamond Head U.S. Tour Dates:
W 5/17 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Th 5/18 Indianapolis, IN The Headquarters w/Ross The Boss
F 5/19 Rock Island, IL RIBCO
S 5/20 Chicago, IL Legions of Metal Festival w/Armored Saint
Su 5/21 Savage, MN Neisens w/Ross The Boss
M 5/22 Joliet, IL The Forge
T 5/23 Newport, KY Southgate House
Th 5/25 Springfield, MO Nathan P Murphy's
S 5/27 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma Festival
S 8/19 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Vegas 2017 Festival
W 8/23 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballrooms
Th 8/25 Seattle, WA El Corazon

More Diamond Head News

