Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer

In addition to the blockbuster Avengers films, the Marvel Comic Universe has colonized Netflix with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist. Those fictional heroes join forces in The Defenders, a limited series in which they battle a common foe, The Hand.

In the series, Krysten Ritter reprises her role as Jessica Jones alongside Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Iron Fist). Carrie-Ann Moss and Rosario Dawson reprise their roles from their respective origin series. Most intriguingly, Sigourney Weaver is playing a new character named Alexandra--action movie fans rejoice! Watch the trailer for Marvel's The Defenders here.