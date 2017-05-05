Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon

The performance has now been shared online for fans that missed the broadcast. The song is the lead single from their upcoming album "Ti Amo", which is set to be released on June 9th.

The band explained in a statement that their follow-up to 2013's Bankrupt! is intended to paint, 'a fantasized version of Italy: a lost paradise made of eternal Roman summers (hyper-light, hyper-clarity, pistachio gelato), jukeboxes on the beach, Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni, fearless desire and antique marble statues." Watch the late night TV performance here.