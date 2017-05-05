Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue

The album included singles "Day Too Soon," "The Girl You Lost To Cocaine," "Soon We'll Be Found," and "Buttons" and the reissue can be preordered here.

The pop star said at the time of the original release, "During the recording people would come in and complain about traffic, and I'd say, 'Some people have real problems.' Like, they're waiting for a lung or they don't have a mum."



Tracklist:



Disc 1:

A1. Little Black Sandals

A2. Lentil

A3. Day Too Soon

B1. You Have Been Loved

B2. The Girl You Lost To Cocaine

B3. Academia

B4. I Go To Sleep



Disc 2:

C1. Playground

C2. Death By Chocolate

C3. Soon We'll Be Found

C4. Electric Bird

D1. Beautiful Calm Driving

D2. Lullaby

D3. Buttons