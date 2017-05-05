Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue
05-05-2017
.
Sia

Sia has announced that she will be reissuing her 2008 studio album "Some People Have Real Problems" as a double vinyl two-pocket gatefold LP on May 26th.

The album included singles "Day Too Soon," "The Girl You Lost To Cocaine," "Soon We'll Be Found," and "Buttons" and the reissue can be preordered here.

The pop star said at the time of the original release, "During the recording people would come in and complain about traffic, and I'd say, 'Some people have real problems.' Like, they're waiting for a lung or they don't have a mum."

Tracklist:

Disc 1:
A1. Little Black Sandals
A2. Lentil
A3. Day Too Soon
B1. You Have Been Loved
B2. The Girl You Lost To Cocaine
B3. Academia
B4. I Go To Sleep

Disc 2:
C1. Playground
C2. Death By Chocolate
C3. Soon We'll Be Found
C4. Electric Bird
D1. Beautiful Calm Driving
D2. Lullaby
D3. Buttons

