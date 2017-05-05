Singled Out: Irontom's Be Bold Like Elijah

We were on tour when 'Elijah' was conceived. We were in Colorado and our keyboard player Dan played us an early demo he'd been working on. I remember we were sitting in a park by a fountain. The version I heard sounded like straight up metal! I was excited to work on it to say the least.

It was one of those songs that just clicked with everybody in the band. The first time we jammed it all together we all instantly connected and it came out effortlessly. It's the best feeling when a song happens that way.

Lyrically the song is actually about our friend Elijah Berle. He's a brutal skater who always goes big. I don't know many who can take it to that level. So it's always a fun song to play because not only is it totally natural for us musically, but lyrically it's a throwdown because it's inspired by someone who drops in on the regular.

